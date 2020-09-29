It allows employers to pay employees present during confinement an exceptional bonus exempt from income tax and social contributions.

More than 4 million people have benefited from the exceptional bonus known as “Macron prime”, announced the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, Monday, September 28. This premium is exempt, up to a limit of € 1,000, from income tax, employee and employer contributions as well as social contributions. The employee does not then need to declare it.

“At the end of July, this bonus concerned 4.3 million beneficiaries and it represented 2.05 billion euros”, said the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire before the Finance Committee of the National Assembly. “She was efficient”, it is “purchasing power given back” to employees, he said.

As early as March, the government encouraged companies to pay a tax-free premium without social contributions (“Macron premium”) to their employees, especially those who were present at work during confinement. This bonus can be paid until the end of the year, said the minister, and its amount can reach 2,000 euros for companies with a profit-sharing agreement. It had been deployed for the first time at the time of the “yellow vests”.