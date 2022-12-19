The final of the World Cup between Argentina and France was watched by more than 4.4 million people yesterday, according to figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO). The live broadcast on NPO 1 was therefore the best-watched program of the day and, for example, was viewed better than programs such as All of Holland Bakes if it NOS News from 8 p.m., which were broadcast primetime in the evening.

The kick-off of the World Cup final was at 4 p.m. Dutch time and TV viewers and spectators in the stadium got their money’s worth. After a blistering final phase, it was 2-2 after 90 minutes, requiring extra time. After half an hour, two goals had been scored, but it was still a draw (3-3) and penalties eventually had to ensure a winner. Argentina took the penalty kicks better to take the third world title in history.

The World Cup final has been watched more closely this year than four years ago. Then France became world champion. Croatia went down 4-2 fighting, as more than three million viewers saw at the time. See also Infectious diseases | Uutissuomalainen: getting the monkeypox vaccine to Finland is delayed

According to SKO, 3.1 million viewers lingered for the ceremony of the final. An average of 3.2 million people switched to it at 8 p.m NOS News. The first broadcast of the new season of All of Holland Bakes which was broadcast afterwards, then grabbed more than 2.7 million viewers. Unpleasant Island of Beau slightly more than a million people watched on RTL 4. The last episode of The Orange Winter on SBS6 was good for 870,000 viewers.

The quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar was viewed better last week. More than 5.6 million people tuned in to that. The quarterfinals were viewed less well than quarterfinals at recent World Cups. The quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2014, when the Netherlands played against Costa Rica, was watched by 7.4 million people. The quarterfinal of the Netherlands against Brazil in 2010 also attracted more than 7 million viewers. See also Corona record numbers in Austria: compulsory vaccination decision is pending

