The main destinations are Poland, Romania and Hungary; this saturday (9.abr) marks 44 days of war

At least 4,441,663 people have fled Ukraine since February 24, when the country was invaded by Russia. The main destinations are Poland, Romania and Hungary. You Dice they’re from UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

The agency classified the exodus like “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe” since World War II. “The speed of displacement, together with the sheer number of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe”said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The IOM (International Organization for Immigration) estimates that at least 7.1 million were internally displaced. The UN has warned that essential supplies such as fuel and medical supplies are running low in Ukraine. “The picture is bleak and could get even worse”, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. Before the war, the country had 37 million inhabitants.

More than 60% of children in Ukraine were forced to leave their wars. In this group, there are at least 2.5 million internally displaced, second the Unicef.

The global fundraising campaign “Stand Up for Ukraine”, fulfilled this Saturday (9.Apr.2022), it raised €9.1 billion for Ukrainian refugees. Of the total, €7.3 billion will be for the reception of refugees in EU member states or countries neighboring Ukraine. Already €1.8 billion will be used to provide humanitarian aid to the internally displaced.