02/20/2025



Updated at 12: 34h.





A total of 395 doctors and medical were discharged from the collection in 2024 after requesting the professional suitability certificate to work outside Spain, according to the data of the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO).

As reported by the WTO this Thursday, these figures reflect a more real photograph in regards to the information about the progress of doctors who decide to carry out their professional career outside our borders.

Last year, 395 doctors were discharged from collegiation in Spain after request the certificate of suitability issued by the Collegiate Medical Organization, as can be seen from the data registered by the General Secretary of the Medical Corporation, a figure that represents a decrease of 21% compared to the previous year when the figure was 499.

Thus, in 2024 the corporation processed a total of 5,995 certificates of suitability, which were requested by a total of 3,582 professionals. Of all of them, 395 caused decline in the medical profession of Spain, which represents 11% of those who carried out the process.









It should be noted that 115 applications correspond to non -collegiate doctors, cases in which they cannot be determined with certainty if they stayed or left for Spain for professional issues, as they pointed out from the WTO.

Low processes

In this sense, the general secretary of the Corporation, Dr. José María Rodríguez Vicente, clarified that “the expedition of these certificates does not imply that this number of professionals Marche unfailingly abroad. In fact, Collegiates are about 10-15% that finally begin the process of loss of collegiation in Spain every year after carrying out this procedure «.

In addition, he said, “the certificate of suitability is essential to work outside our country, but not all requests made by the doctors attend to this objective, this document being also necessary for various procedures.”

For all these reasons, Dr. Rodríguez Vicente insisted on the importance of analyzing all the data and statistics when talking about the escape of Spanish doctors to be able to transfer a photograph “as real as possible” to the profession and society as a whole.

In the last six years there were a total of 2,080 casualties from the collegiation of professionals who had requested a certificate of suitability. Thus, in 2019, 433 doctors were discharged from the collection, none in 2020 due to the pandemic; 395 in 2021; 358 in 2022; 2023 recorded record with a total of 499, a figure that was reduced to 395 last year.

Certificates

The school medical organization, responsible for facilitating professionals this certificate with a validity of three months, issued in 2024 A total of 5,995 certificates that were sued for 3,582 applicants, of which 3,467 were collegiate.

These data represent an increase of 11.62% compared to the previous year in terms of the number of professionals and 8.72% in relation to the total number of certificate issuance.

60% of the certificates issued are to work abroad (3559), 20% to participate in cooperation projects (1208), 17.6% are intended to carry out administrative procedures (1053), and 2.9% for academic reasons (175).

Preference countries

The favorite destinations of the applicants are France (620)the United Kingdom (444) and Ireland (433). Among non -European destinations, the most requested is Cameroon (250) followed by United Arab Emirates (184).

Most of the doctors requesting a certificate of suitability have the specialty of Family medicine (305), which follow anesthesiology and resuscitation (200), ophthalmology (125), general surgery (128) and orthopedic surgery and traumatology (121).

Most applicants belong to the hospital scope (4037) compared to the 834 Primary Care and 733 of the private exercise. In addition, most certificates issued are concentrated in age groups from 26 to 40 years. Regarding the difference between men and women, they add 1941 applications to the 1641 men.