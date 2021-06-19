Settlement in Eviatar and almost expired vaccines: these two events marked Friday’s day in Israel and Palestine. For the first, there were protests due to the construction of a Jewish settlement that was not authorized by Israeli law, which led to violence against more than 380 Palestinians. For the second, the Palestinian National Authority refused to receive the doses against Covid-19 agreed with Israel, since these are about to expire and do not comply with what was agreed.

After a brief cessation of violence, which began in May between the Israeli Army and Hamas – which controls the Gaza Strip – and stopped after eleven days, the Israelis and Palestinians have resumed their eternal struggle.

This Friday, the clashes took place in the occupied West Bank, because of a new Jewish settlement, not authorized by the Government of Israel, but which would represent a test for the Administration of the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a fervent supporter of the settlements in the zone.

A member of the Israeli security forces pushes a Palestinian protester and points a tear gas canister pushes a journalist, amid clashes after a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on June 18, 2021. © Abbas Momani / AFP

In total, 386 were injured, residents of the nearby municipalities of Beita and Beit Dajan. Of these, at least 286 were inhaled by tear gas, 55 were hit by rubber bullets, 38 suffered burns and falls, and seven were hit by gas bombs, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

In recent days, four Palestinians have been killed in various clashes between residents of Beita and Beit Dajan with Israeli forces, including two teenagers aged 15 and 16 in separate incidents.

The Palestinians threw stones at the troops and burned swaths of land, while the Israeli military responded with riot control ammunition and live bullets.

Eviatar, the new settlement that revives land ownership

Despite not being approved by the Israeli authorities, in just one month about 50 Jewish families have settled in the area. Their occupation has made the settlement grow at a dizzying rate.

Eviatar already has brick buildings, a bus station, a yeshiva (a center for Torah and Talmud studies) and infrastructure for electricity and water supply.

The move has sparked the fury of the Palestinians in the area. The land on which it has been raised historically belonged to the adjacent Palestinian villages of Beita, Kablan and Yitma, although residents have been denied access to the area. The Israeli Army alleged “security reasons”.



A Palestinian protester lies on the ground after being pushed by Israeli security forces amid clashes following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on June 18, 2021. . © Abbas Momani / AFP

However, the Jewish settlers maintain that the site is in Area C, which is under Israeli civil and security control, so they claim that they hold their rights.

But they have also recognized that the settlement serves to avoid contiguity between surrounding Palestinian villages, while also connecting with other Jewish settlements.

“To anyone talking about legality, I would like to point out that there are 80 illegal houses built by Arabs around Eviatar as part of their efforts to control Area C,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, recently.

Although Israel’s new prime minister is a supporter of settlements in the West Bank, last Sunday the head of the Israeli Army Central Command issued a “demarcation order” prohibiting further construction in Eviatar and ordering settlers to abandon the site and remove your belongings next week.

So far, ownership of the land has yet to be determined and the final fate of the site remains uncertain.

However, the violence around Eviatar comes amid a widespread upsurge in customary hostilities throughout the West Bank and in occupied East Jerusalem.

There, on this same day, the Palestinians protested after Friday prayers in the compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque – the third holiest place in Islam – and briefly confronted the Israeli police, which left at least three protesters wounded.

Palestinian National Authority rejected Israeli vaccine donation

In another chapter of discrepancies between Israelis and Palestinians, in the last hours the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) canceled an agreement to receive vaccines against Covid-19 by Israel.

The two parties had announced an antidote exchange pact, with which Israel would send up to 1.4 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech to the Palestinian authorities, in exchange for them sending a reciprocal number of doses by the end of 2021.

The plan fell apart when, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry, they realized that the doses would expire sooner than Israel announced. They had been accepted to help speed up the immunization process in Gaza.

“They told us that the expiration date was in July or August, which would allow a long time of use (…) But (the expiration) turned out to be in June. It is not enough time to use them, so we rejected them,” said the minister. Minister of Health of the Palestinian Authority, Mai Alkaila.

Human rights groups have criticized Israel, which led one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world that has already allowed its citizens to return to normal, while there is a huge contrast in neighboring Palestinian areas such as the West Bank and Gaza. , territories that remain controlled by Israel.

Israeli authorities argue that under the Oslo peace accords, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-government.

With Reuters, EFE and AP