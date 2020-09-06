Greater than 38.4 million coronavirus exams have been carried out in Russia, in accordance with the Rospotrebnadzor web site.

It’s specified that 209,155 persons are at the moment beneath the supervision of docs in Russia on account of suspected coronavirus.

Over the previous day, 333 thousand exams had been executed within the Russian Federation.

On September 5, 5205 circumstances of coronavirus an infection had been recorded in Russia. On September 1, the variety of folks contaminated with coronavirus in Russia exceeded a million.

Earlier, Physician of Medical Sciences, President of the Nationwide Challenge “Well being of the Nation” Dmitry Edelev mentioned that antibodies to coronavirus after vaccination can persist within the human physique for as much as two years, and after a light sickness – about 90 days.