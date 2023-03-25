Mexico.- yeri mua has become one of the most controversial influencers of the moment, as it has been the eye of the show for several months due to its love relationshipslike his breakup with Bryan Villegas or her short romance with Aaron Mercury.

However, many of the followers of the ‘bratz jarocha’ have begun to feeldisappointed‘ because of the attitudes that the young woman has had recently.

In fact, the model has managed to more than 348 thousand people sign in favor of its cancellation on social networks, through the platform ‘change.org‘, because they are tired of the content of Yeri Mua.

It is important to note that Yeri herself has been frequently absent from the Internet due to strong criticism she’s been getting for weeks, like the time she was in a car accident and was accused of being “intentional.”

But that’s not all, the queen of the Veracruz Carnival is known for daring to tell about very intimate experiences of her life, such as sexual encounters or hints to her previous partners.

And it is that according to some users and even the same content creator, ensures that Talking about his love failures has caused his bank account to increasesomething that became clear after he acquired luxury trucks.

That is why through the page of ‘change.org‘, more than 300 thousand people have signed the petition of “Restrict Yeri Mua”, which is addressed to none other than the owner of FacebookMark Zuckerberg.

According to what is indicated in the petition, Internet users have asked the owner of Meta to “review the content of the influencer’s social networks and take action on the matter”, so that in this way they can be “restricted” as soon as possible. .

“Collection of signatures so that the content is carefully checked and they take action on the matter about what this person does and shows on his page called ‘Yeri mua.'”, appears in the text of the petition against the 20-year-old from Veracruz. years.

It should be noted that the statement to Mark Zuckerber from ‘Change.org’ points out that Yeri Mua spreads explicit content within her live broadcasts, “bad messages… pure lies in order to get more viewers”.

But that’s not all, but Internet users thinking about the “well-being” of the internet celebrity ask that Yeri receive psychological help as soon as possible.

So far, the signatures to remove Yeri Mua from social media have totaled 370,830 votesand according to the platform, the petition is expected to reach half a million signatures.

Despite the fact that the petition was created last year, it was not until last Thursday that it went viral and had more than 100,000 signatures.