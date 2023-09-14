The abortion law in three basic cases (risk for the mother, fetal inviability and rape), enacted in Chile on September 17, 2017, has allowed 3,609 women to abort from January 2018 to September of this year.

The data, coming from the Ministry of Health and revealed by a local media, shows that 1,077 women aborted because they were at risk, 1,710 because the pregnancy was unviable and 822 because of rape.

According to the ownership of the health centers where these abortions were performed, 3,110 were in public hospitals, while the remaining 496 were in private ones.

In total, there were 4,272 women who took advantage of the law, which contemplates both the option of abortion and continuing with the pregnancy. Of these, 84.5% decided to terminate it voluntarily and 15.5% continued with the pregnancy.

“It is very necessary to improve the implementation of the law and that is what we have been focused on since we took office as Government,” said the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orella, to local media.

The regulations presented some obstacles from the beginning, such as little information about the law and the rights it recognizes; lack of training of professionals on procedures; the absence of oversight mechanisms; and the lack of regulation of conscientious objection.

“We are interested in ensuring that women who need and require it can effectively access the possibility that this regulation gives them,” Orellana added.

The law was approved during the second government of socialist Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), after several years of insistence by feminist and women’s organizations. Until then, voluntary terminations of pregnancy were totally criminalized, something established by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) shortly before the general left power.

Abortion and Constitution

Six years later, the rule continues to sow controversy, especially among the right and far-right sectors of the Republican Party. Last week the ultras, who have a majority in the Constitutional Council that drafts the new Constitution, presented an amendment to protect the life of the “unborn child.”

Although the traditional right, grouped in the Chile Vamos coalition, assures that its intentions are to agree that the constitutional text does not leave room for modifications with respect to current legislation, feminist organizations have already warned of the possibility that the new Magna Carta brings ” setbacks” for women’s sexual and reproductive rights.

