new Delhi: The cases of corona virus infection in the central police forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have crossed the figure of 36 thousand and 128 soldiers have died due to this deadly virus. These cases are Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and National Disaster. Are associated with the redemption force (NDRF).

According to new figures, more than 36,000 cases of infection have been reported in these forces so far, of which 6,646 patients are under treatment and in other cases, the jawans have been cured. BSF is the largest force guarding the border of the country and has about 2.5 lakh personnel. There have been 10,636 cases of infection so far. After this, 10,602 infections have been reported in the largest paramilitary force CRPF and 6,466 cases in CISF.

According to the data, 3,845 cases of infection have been reported in ITBP, 3,684 in SSB, 514 in NDRF and 250 in NSG. In these forces, 128 soldiers have lost their lives due to infection. Of these, 52 CRPF, 29 in BSF, 28 in CISF and nine in ITBP and SSB have died due to infection.

In this regard, a senior official said that those who are returning from leave are being sent to mandatory quarantine and the infected personnel are being kept under the supervision of doctors.