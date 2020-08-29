Rospotrebnadzor reported that more than 36 million tests were carried out in Russia to detect COVID-19, writes RIA News…

During the day, 224 thousand tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country. Currently, 210 thousand people are under medical supervision.

Earlier it became known that scientists from the Sarov Nuclear Center have developed an apparatus for inhalation therapy with nitric oxide, which can be used to treat those infected with the new coronavirus. The Tianox device is intended for the production, monitoring and delivery of inhaled nitric oxide to the patient.

The WHO has previously expressed the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the psyche of millions of people around the planet. The reason for this is the anxiety and fear caused by the pandemic, as well as restrictive measures introduced by the authorities of many countries.