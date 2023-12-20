From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/20/2023 – 17:39

Three months after the first edition of The Town, 88 restaurants in the city of São Paulo began receiving delivery bags produced from paper waste collected during the festival. The action is among the sustainability initiatives carried out by iFood, which was a sponsor of the event.

During the event, 35.6 tons of paper were collected by Coopercaps, the cooperative responsible for sorting the festival's recyclable waste. All this material, which, by weight, is equivalent to approximately 210 elephants, was used to produce 50 tons of recycled paper, which was then used to make 271,000 delivery bags in partnership with the sustainable packaging company Irani.

“We know the impact that an event of this size can have on the environment and it is essential to contribute to initiatives that transform the festival into a more conscious experience, even after it has ended. This action is in line with our commitments and contributes to raising awareness among partners and customers regarding sustainable attitudes”, comments André Borges, Sustainability Director at iFood.

Stock of the bags is expected to last around a month. “This not only reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, but also creates a sustainable life cycle for packaging, demonstrating that the circular economy is possible and viable”, adds André.