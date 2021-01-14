The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world per day increased by more than 347 thousand and exceeded 90.07 million people. Such data on its website published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday 13 January.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 90,070,341 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected as of 20:50 Moscow time on January 13. The number of deaths has increased by 5.2 thousand and is currently 1 945 935 patients.

The largest number of cases is still recorded in the United States, as well as in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Earlier on January 13, Michael Ryan, Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said that the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic could be more difficult for humanity than the first.

On the same day, in Ohio in the United States, scientists found two new strains of COVID-19 that had formed in the United States. According to American experts, one of the strains is similar to that found in the UK. In addition, the development of another strain with three genetic mutations was noted.