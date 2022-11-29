Arroyo y Díez de Revenga, with the Minister and the Secretary of the Urban Agenda and Housing, after the signing of the agreement. / AC

More than 34,100 old homes in the urban center of Cartagena and in the neighborhoods of the eastern and northern areas, up to Los Gabatos, will be eligible for rehabilitation aid provided for in the agreement signed this Monday in Madrid by the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez. To do this, the Cartagena City Council will manage 2.7 million euros of European funding for housing recovery and improving its energy efficiency. This is the largest item obtained by a city council in the Region in this new program, which will reserve 25% of the funds for families with fewer resources and its main novelty is that it will facilitate procedures by creating an itinerant rehabilitation office that will propose to this plan to eligible homeowners. The idea of ​​the local government team is that when this agreement ends, there will be no money left without investing, as has happened in other similar calls in recent years.

As reported by Arroyo, individuals will be eligible for housing rehabilitation aid for amounts ranging from 8,100 to 21,400 euros per house. Another important detail is that the subsidy will be established based on the energy savings that the work entails. Said improvement must be a minimum of 30%. Through different agreements, the City Council will provide citizens with construction projects, advice and will manage the necessary procedures.

«We are going to promote this aid among families and areas with the greatest needs, for this reason we will reserve a quarter of the funds to subsidize 100% of the works for families with lower incomes. In addition, we are going to go to the neighborhoods with the greatest needs to talk to the associations and explain the opportunity to benefit from these funds, “said the mayoress.

Collaboration of Cetenma



In order to streamline procedures, the City Council is going to sign an agreement with the Technological Center for Energy and the Environment (Cetenma) for the creation of a technical office that will travel to the neighborhoods to transfer the information and develop all the aid management. The projects will be facilitated by the College of Technical Architects.

Housing in the Mediterráneo Urbanization, one of the neighborhoods that will benefit from the new package of official aid. /



Antonio gil / agm



From now on, the Government will publish the bases for the granting of the aid and will carry out a dissemination campaign to reach owners of the entire area declared a Preferred Rehabilitation Residential Environment (ERRP), which includes the urban area and the surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to the center, housing in the Ensanche Almarjal, San Ginés, Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, San Antón, Mediterráneo Urbanization, Nueva Cartagena, Media Sala, La Baña, Cuatro Santos neighborhood, Los Barreros, Los Dolores and Los doodles. Municipal technicians calculate that this entire urban area encompasses 34,194 homes over forty years old, prior to any law that includes any energy condition. That is why they are considered energy inefficient buildings and may be a preferential target when receiving subsidies, if they meet all the requirements.

Minimum target, 280 houses



The aid reaches the City Council channeled from the Department of Development of the Autonomous Community, which estimates some 280 homes that can benefit from this program. The director José Ramón Díez de Revenga also attended the signing of the agreement.

«If we manage to use these funds that we have obtained for Cartagena, we will be in a position to obtain more aid and continue adapting our housing stock. Normally, the people who need this aid the most are the ones who have the least chance of obtaining it due to lack of information or financial incapacity to manage it. That is why we are going to redouble our efforts to find them and that is why we guarantee that they will cover all the expenses they make to rehabilitate their homes,” said Arroyo.

The data The AIDS.

They will range from 8,100 euros of the minimum to 21,400 euros of the maximum.

Areas of action.

Urban center and almost all the neighborhoods on both sides of the San Antón-Los Dolores axis.

Processing.

The City Council will create an itinerant office for procedures and procedures. It will inform when it is underway.

On this occasion, the City Council wants to avoid mistakes of the past in similar plans, which prevented spending all the planned funds and reaching the maximum number of homes. The Arru program (Urban Rehabilitation and Renewal Area) of the State Housing Plan 2018-2021 ended in the middle of last year with a delay and technical and budgetary complications. In 2017, it also missed another outstanding opportunity to promote the modernization of urban areas and private residential buildings. It was due to discrepancies with the Community on the maximum amount per home, which limited a plan designed for 530 to 155, in the Ensanche and San Ginés districts. In addition, the local Corporation did not apply for the 2018 aid call.