Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives provided humanitarian and relief aid during the year 2020 in various parts of the world, with a total value of 382 million dirhams, which reached 34.8 million people.

According to the recent business report for 2020 issued by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the humanitarian and relief aid pillar was recorded; One of the five axes within which the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives operate; An exceptional performance, especially after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

While the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reached 83 million people in 82 countries and allocated 1.2 billion dirhams for all of its initiatives within its five axes in 2020, the humanitarian and relief aid pillar, which includes the International Humanitarian City, the Emirates Food Bank and the Mohammed Foundation, has registered. Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Emirates Suqia Foundation, and the Mohammed bin Rashid International Center for Endowment and Endowment Consulting, have made a qualitative presence in the response to the global crises that resulted from the pandemic.

The humanitarian and relief aid axis is one of the five main axes covered by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, which also include the axes of spreading education and knowledge, health care and disease control, future innovation and leadership, and empowering communities.

Within the humanitarian and relief aid axis and through the “10 million meals” campaign and the “longest donation fund in the world” initiative, food support was provided to those affected by the repercussions of the outbreak of the new Corona virus and the precautionary and preventive measures associated with it in the form of food baskets and food parcels, and the participation was opened for individuals and institutions from all sectors And specializations in the UAE for cash contributions, in-kind donations, and volunteering to provide food support to the needy and affected by Covid-19.

The institutions affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives also provided medical support in terms of medical equipment and supplies and humanitarian aid to face the repercussions of the virus in the communities most affected by its spread.

Also within the axis of relief and humanitarian aid, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives last year provided urgent aid in Lebanon and Sudan, and also supported the construction of schools, the provision of safe drinking water and the provision of supplies to cope with the cold winter in many Arab, African and Asian countries.

It also intervened, through the “emergency assistance” initiative, to help those affected by the pandemic. It also provided ventilators, provided medical equipment, assisted patients with procedures for delicate surgeries, and provided access to healthcare required for critical cases.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives helped dig wells and maintain water treatment plants, in addition to extending water transmission and distribution networks, and installing pumps.

During the year 2020, the axis of humanitarian aid and relief witnessed the launch of a series of innovative endowments to enhance human solidarity with those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, combat its repercussions, provide legal advice to those unable to seek legal assistance, and provide scholarships to distinguished students.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the Community Solidarity Fund against “Covid-19”, organized the 10 million meals campaign in the month of Ramadan 2020, which was the largest national community campaign to provide food support to individuals and families affected by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in various regions of the UAE. The campaign, which was implemented by three institutions, namely the Emirates Food Bank, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Suqia Emirates, distributed and delivered food and supplies parcels, equivalent to 15.3 million meals, and 130,000 donors contributed to the campaign and 1,000 volunteers participated in its implementation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation presented the list of major contributors to the campaign by donating 29 million dirhams, while the Emirates Suqia Foundation provided 14.4 million bottles of water as part of the campaign for fasting breakfast campaigns, facilities for dealing with Covid-19 cases, the Dubai Field Hospital, individuals and families negatively affected by the repercussions. Pandemic.

The longest donation fund in the world.

The campaign was accompanied by the initiative “The Longest Donation Fund in the World”, which lit 1.2 million points on the Burj Khalifa, the highest urban edifice in the world, which for a week embodied the values ​​of human solidarity in crises and a beacon of hope for those affected by the pandemic by simulating a donation fund that was quickly filled and collected in just one week. 12 million dirhams from individual and corporate contributions equals 1.2 million meals provided by 8,500 donors of 111 nationalities.

The “Longest Donation Fund in the World” initiative won 34 regional and international awards for its innovative and motivating idea to contribute to the charitable and humanitarian work carried out by the 10 million meals campaign during Ramadan 2020.

In turn, the UAE Suqia Foundation, which is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, implemented 38 water projects in 5 countries during the year 2020 for the benefit of 182,000 people. It includes artesian and surface wells, three artesian wells in Ghana, four artesian wells projects in Niger, two artesian wells in Mauritania, four artesian wells and 23 surface wells in Benin, an artesian well and a water distribution network in Tajikistan.

UAE Suqia also contributed to providing drinking water with a value of more than 5.1 million dirhams for millions of beneficiaries of the “10 million meals” campaign from the needy, needy families and those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in various regions of the country in 2020.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said, “In fulfillment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that the best charity is to irrigate water. We are working to find sustainable solutions to provide clean water.” It is suitable for drinking, and providing a water safety net for the needy, lower-income families and developing societies as a vital necessity to achieve economic and social development.Under the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates Water Corporation, and within Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, has been keen to provide safe drinking water in the most needy communities in many Countries of the world during the year 2020, despite all the field and logistical challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic globally, also continued to receive nominations for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize aimed at finding sustainable and innovative solutions to the crisis of water scarcity.

In turn, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation worked during the year 2020 to improve the lives of more than 2.1 million people in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Benin, Senegal, Uganda and Ghana.

The Foundation provided various in-kind assistance to Arab, African and Asian countries, amounting to 1.4 million dirhams. The Foundation’s programs affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives have also contributed to providing clean water to more than 343,000 people in Africa and Asia by drilling wells and establishing and maintaining water stations, networks and reservoirs.

The Foundation provided health care to 11,700 women through three clinics for gynecology, obstetrics and motherhood. It provided safe education to 9,000 students by constructing schools in villages in both Pakistan and Tajikistan during 2020.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Foundation worked to provide warmth to 10,500 needy people during the harsh winter season through the “heating” project, which provides fuel, heaters, clothes and blankets for the needy in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and provided 89 safe houses for those affected by disasters in Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The Foundation has also distributed 753,000 meals to 21,540 workers since the start of the pandemic.

Through the “Emergency Assistance” initiative, it provided 10.3 million dirhams to more than 1,930 beneficiaries of individuals and families affected by the repercussions of Covid-19.

The Foundation supported the efforts of the Control and Control Center to combat “Covid-19” of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority with an amount of 26 million dirhams, and provided 52 ventilators, equipment and medical supplies.

During 2020, the Foundation continued to support needy patients in the UAE by providing 2.3 million dirhams for treating cancers, intensive care for premature babies, carrying out urgent surgeries and treating people with chronic diseases.

In turn, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Counselor Ibrahim Boumelha, said, “Relief of the distressed, helping the needy and extending a helping hand are values ​​on which the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation has been based for decades, but the year 2020 has been an unprecedented challenge yet The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, so efforts were doubled in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to serve the needy and make a real difference in the lives of people. Of the 2.1 million people in need and the lowest income in Arab, Asian and African countries. The food bank.

As for the Emirates Food Bank, under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, it distributed 9,086 tons of food during the year 2020. In addition to the pivotal role that the Emirates Food Bank played in the 10 million meals campaign in Ramadan 2020, the bank launched the “Emirates Food Bank Refrigerators” project. The immediate relief agency distributed 1502 tons of food through 100 charitable fridges scattered in various areas of Dubai.

Emirates Food Bank also organized an awareness campaign on food safety in times of the pandemic, benefiting 250,000 people.

Dawood Abdul-Rahman Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank Corporation, said, “The year 2020 was an exceptional year because the new Corona virus pandemic imposed on many emergency conditions that prevented them from gaining their livelihood, and it was necessary to provide food support that sustains the livelihood of those affected inside and outside the country.” Therefore, Emirates Food Bank was keen last year to provide 9,086 tons of food and reach millions of beneficiaries around the world, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to feed food to the hungry and needy. We also participated in various operational and field operations of the “10 Million Meals” campaign. The largest national community in the Emirates to provide food support to those affected by the pandemic and its repercussions. International City for Humanitarian Services.

The International Humanitarian City, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is based in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and includes about 80 members from international organizations, bodies, institutions and companies concerned with humanitarian work, has reached more than 1.1 million people in 2020.

Global City also provided aid to those affected by disasters, floods and the global Covid-19 epidemic in Burkina Faso, Somalia, Central Africa, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Iran, Sudan and Lebanon.

The International Humanitarian City provided 35 tons of medical equipment and humanitarian aid in Somalia, 100 tons of urgent aid to refugees and displaced persons in Burkina Faso, and 52 tons of food support to the needy and affected by floods and conflicts in the Central African Republic.

The International City for Humanitarian Services delivered medical aid, including medical equipment, medical examination tools, electrical supplies, medical masks, and respirators, to beneficiaries in cooperation with international organizations.

The month of September 2020 saw the shipment of 100 metric tons of relief materials from the International Humanitarian City to Sudan in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, benefiting more than 105,000 people affected by the floods that struck parts of the country, in an urgent humanitarian response that was followed by two other shipments. In October, with a volume of nearly 100 tons of household supplies and sanitation equipment, then followed by three supportive air shipments in November and December 2020, benefiting 25,000 people.

Also, 84.9 metric tons were transported in three batches during the month of August 2020 of urgent medical and humanitarian aid through the International Humanitarian Services City to support those affected by the bombing of the Lebanese capital Beirut in August 2020. The aid included medical supplies, personal protection equipment, hygiene kits, and treatment supplies. Shocks.

The Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City, Giuseppe Saba, said, “The International Humanitarian City in Dubai, which is affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, formed a vital artery for transporting food, medical and relief aid to the needy around the world during the year 2020, which witnessed widespread and comprehensive closures in many countries of the world. Because of the precautionary measures associated with the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, last year the International City for Humanitarian Services was among the few open windows of hope that ensured immediate aid for those most in need in fragile and less fortunate societies and the countries most affected by the first waves of the epidemic, embodying the vision of the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the UAE as a central nucleus for global humanitarian work.

The Mohammed bin Rashid International Center for Endowment and Endowment Consulting, under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, launched the National Endowment Project to combat “Covid-19” in 2020 with a total value equivalent to 23 million dirhams to contain the pandemic and fund medical research to combat diseases and epidemics, innovate medical devices and help patients. And building medical and therapeutic research centers.

In 2020, the Center invented the Lawyers’ Endowment, the first of its kind, which provided legal advice to those unable to hire lawyers, and benefited about 26,000 beneficiaries, with a total value equivalent to one million dirhams. The center offered a “university seat endowment”, at a value of approximately 5.7 million dirhams, which provided students in the UAE with 60 scholarships in academic disciplines such as medicine, physics, engineering and design.

The Center also renewed the “Dubai Endowment Sign” for a number of pioneering institutions that helped more than 30,000 people, with a total value of more than 27.5 million in 2020.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” coordinated during the year 2020 with international and regional organizations, official and local community bodies in various parts of the world to successfully implement the initiatives, programs and projects of the humanitarian and relief aid axis, and the success of field and logistical coordination processes to ensure that the aid reaches its beneficiaries, foremost among which are the United Nations organizations. Such as the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.





