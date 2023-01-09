Querétaro, Qro.- This Monday an approximate of 33 thousand 700 students begin the first semester of this 2023 at the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ)the same as the 2 thousand 500 professors that make up the teaching staff and 2 thousand workers administrative and operational.

are the students of baccalaureate, undergraduate and postgraduate in the 13 faculties and the School of Bachelors, who will resume academic activities on January 9.

According to the last university traffic light, related to COVID-19the municipality of Querétaro is in orange, while the municipality of Corregidora was in yellow, and the rest of the state remained in green.

Given these metrics, the university authorities insisted that within the spaces of the Queretaro house of studies, the use of mouth covers is mandatory.

It is worth mentioning that the cycle begins with new security measuresat the entrance to the University Center (Cerro de las Campanas), where it is necessary to identify yourself as a member of the community to have free access.

As for the people who come as visitorsshall officially identify yourself to be able to enter the facilities, either pedestrian or by vehicle.

The above as precautionary measures established after the explosion last September of a student protest to demand greater securitydue to cases of harassment and violence, which they accused were covered up by the university authorities.