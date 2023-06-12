Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:53



A total of 3,347 companies in the Region of Murcia have benefited from subsidies for the incorporation of ‘green’ and digital labeling in the marketing of their products. These aids, framed in the PRTR-‘Next Generation’ EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and managed by the Development Institute (Info), amount to more than ten and a half million euros, an amount that has been distributed between two groups of municipalities, according to their gross income and population density.

The aid will imply the creation of 249 new jobs in the benefited micro-enterprises, freelancers and digital economy companies. These companies have already started training on sustainability and digitization issues, an essential requirement to receive the subsidy. Among other aspects, the training offered will deal with analysis to introduce changes in the company aimed at its digital transformation to adapt its methods and processes to the new market demands, as well as to identify aspects of improvement that contribute to its digitization process.

Regarding the ‘green’ transformation, the training is focused on favoring the emergence of new business ideas in the green economy sector and raising awareness for the transformation of a productive model that makes the beneficiary companies more sustainable. By lines, in the program for the municipalities of Group 1 (Alcantarilla, Murcia, Ceutí, Las Torres de Cotillas, Molina de Segura, San Javier, Cartagena and La Unión), 1,454 files have been approved (70% of the total), with a 4.6 million euro subsidy, which will allow the creation of 125 jobs.