Three years after the approval of the New Sanitation Framework, the country invests less than half of what it should to meet targets

More than 33 million Brazilians do not have access to drinking water and almost 100 million still do not use sewage collection and treatment services, according to information from the SNIS (National Sanitation Information System), from 2021. These numbers correspond to 15, 8% and 44.2% of the total population, respectively.

The data show that 3 years after the approval of the New Sanitation Legal Framework (Law No. 14,026), on July 15, 2020, the country is far from the targets of serving 99% of the population with drinking water services and at least 90% of the inhabitants with sewage collection and treatment by 2033.

To ensure compliance with the targets, the framework established that municipalities must submit documents to the Union that prove they have sufficient resources for the necessary actions. 13.8% of the Brazilian population (30 million people), however, live in cities that have not sent this documentation. 70% of people who live in these cities do not have sewage collection.

At the same time, municipalities with pending documentation invest much less, an average of R$ 55 per inhabitant. Regulars invest an average of BRL 113.

INVESTMENTS

According to a study by the Trata Brasil Institute released this Wednesday (July 12, 2023), in partnership with GO Associados, “there is a long way between the current level of service indicators and those foreseen in the New Legal Framework for Basic Sanitation”. To reach the proposed objectives, the investment would have to more than double until December 2033. Read the full of the study (1 MB).

In the last 5 years, the average annual investment in the basic sanitation sector was R$ 20 billion. However, for water and sewage services to be universalized for Brazilians, according to the institute’s calculations, this value would need to be R$ 44.8 billion per year.

“It is urgent to search for efficient solutions that consider the reality of each region, so that there is an increase in the volume of investments and the generation of works that lead to the supply of water and collection and treatment of sewage for the entire population. This was the commitment that the country made to society, to universalize services by the year 2033. It is therefore up to all mayors and governors forward solutions that make this commitment a reality”said Luana Siewert Pretto, president of Trata Brasil.