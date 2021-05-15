Today, Saturday, India announced the registration of 326,123 new cases of Coronavirus within the twenty-four hours

The past is in a slight decrease compared to the previous days.

With these new numbers, the total number of injuries in India increases to 24 million and 372,243 injuries.

India also announced the registration of 3,879 deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 266,229 thousand deaths.

Global health experts issued a frightening warning on Friday that the second year of the Coronavirus will be “much more deadly.”