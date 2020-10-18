The second wave of the corona pandemic has Europe fully under control. In France, Emmanuel Macron has therefore announced new measures. It hits young people especially hard.

The corona virus spreads faster and faster in autumn.

France reacted to the development.

As of Saturday (October 17), night exit restrictions will apply in some major cities, including Paris, Lille and Lyon.

Update from October 17th, 10:24 p.m .: In France are within 24 hours for the first time more than 32,000 new corona infections been registered. The health authority reported on Saturday evening 32,427 newly recorded infections. So there was one Peak value within a day since the start of the large-scale corona testing in France.

The Corona situation in France has been worsening for weeks. The in Paris and eight other larger cities one night Curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. At this time, people are only allowed out if there is a valid reason. The health authorities also reported on Saturday 90 more dead.

Corona in France: Prime Minister Castex against exceptions to the curfews

Update from October 16, 7.48 p.m .: French Prime Minister Jean Castex has against major exceptions with the upcoming Curfews pronounced. “For the rules to be accepted, they have to be the same for everyone,” he said on Friday during a visit to Lille. Previously it had claims from the government given, Exceptions allow for theater or cinema screenings. “Everyone has to be home by 9 p.m. – apart from the very special exceptions that I listed yesterday,” said Castex.

In the fight against that Coronavirus be valid Curfews from this Saturday in Paris and eight other cities. Exceptions apply to people who go to job go or come home from work. Because of medical emergencies, of the Caring for loved ones or around the dog people are also allowed outside the door between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. You then have to provide an appropriate form carry with you. If you want to go to the train station or airport, you have to show the corresponding ticket.

# COVID19 | In 6 semaines, the number of cas chez les plus 65 years a triplé. La meilleure façon de protéger les plus fragiles et d’éviter la saturation de nos hôpitaux, c’est de respecter les gestes barrières et les nouvelles mesures que nous avons été conduits à prendre. pic.twitter.com/ybJcQ0MtsH – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) October 16, 2020

Corona in France: More than 30,000 new infections in one day

Update from October 15, 10:34 p.m .: In France are within 24 hours for the first time more than 30,000 new corona infections been registered. The health authority reported on Thursday evening 30,621 newly detected infections. So there was a new one Peak value within one day since the start of the large-scale corona testing in France. I also have it good 1,200 given new cases in Hospitals had to be brought, said the Ministry of Health.

Corona in France: the cinema industry calls for the curfew to be relaxed

Update from October 15, 7:53 p.m .: France’s cinema industry demands one Loosening the announced nightly Curfew due to the high Corona numbers. Richard Patry, the President of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), called on the government to allow viewers who went to the cinema before the curfew at 9 p.m. to return home. “An hour to save culture, an hour to save French cinema. That’s not asking much, ”said Patry on Thursday the French radio station France Info.

Corona: Federal government declares France a risk area

The federal government has now almost entirely France when Corona risk area classified. Corsica and the border region, which was particularly badly affected at the beginning of the corona pandemic Grand Est are the last regions of the European part Of France on the Risk list been set. Of the five overseas departments, then only the island is left Mayotte off Africa in the Indian Ocean “risk-free”, plus some autonomous overseas territories.

Even before the official classification of the Border region when Risk area According to French media reports, there were more and more shopping trips there Germany. The Alsatian newspaper Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace reported traffic jams. To the region Grand Est include that Alsace and Lorraine. It borders on Baden-Württemberg, Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Corona in France: More than 27,000 new infections in one day

First report from October 15th: Paris – Also in France the second corona wave * determines politics. Hence the French President Emmanuel Macron for Paris and some other big cities one night curfew announced. The regulation should apply from Saturday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for at least four weeks. Macron spoke about the new measure in a TV interview.

The night time applies in the following cities and regions Exit restriction:

Paris and the Île-de-France region

Grenoble

Lille

Lyon

Aix-Marseille

Montpellier

Rouen

Saint-Etienne

Toulouse

Corona in France: Macron announces exit restriction

The French Corona situation came to a head in the last few weeks. With a population of around 67 million, the country recorded almost 27,000 new infections within 24 hours at the weekend – a record. The situation is becoming much more serious again across Europe. A new negative record was recently reached in Germany: 6,638 new infections registered within one day. The Federal Chancellor and the state leaders have therefore decided on new corona measures nationwide. In the Netherlands, experts are warning of a “tsunami” of new infections. A “partial lockdown” has already been decided there.

Un couvre-feu sera instauré de 21h à 6h in the zones d’état d’urgence sanitaire. pic.twitter.com/hDrckFCt3B – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 14, 2020

In France expressed himself Macron concerned about the situation. The goal is to keep economic life alive – help for companies will continue. “We will continue to work,” emphasized Macron. “We have not lost control,” he said, but the situation was “worrying”. Macron sympathetically explained that the restriction was particularly difficult for young people. “It’s hard to be 20 years old in 2020”he noted with regret.

Especially the situation in the Capital cause great concern. There the number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units. France is badly affected by the Covid 19 pandemic, around 33,000 people have died so far.

France: Macron declares another health emergency due to the corona pandemic

In addition, the french government again the Health emergency called out. The government announced on Wednesday in Paris after a cabinet meeting. The corona pandemic * is a health catastrophe that endangers the health of the population due to its nature and severity, it said. The state of emergency in health provides a legal framework for restrictions, which can include curfews.

Emmanuel Macron announced exit restrictions for major French cities in a TV interview. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Of the Health emergency was proclaimed for the whole country at the end of March. It was then extended to July 10th at the beginning of May. With the state of emergency, the central government has the opportunity to quickly implement resolutions by ordinance. In the spring all over France were strict Exit restrictionsthat were also monitored by the police. (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital network

