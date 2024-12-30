More than 3,200 people attended Girona’s traditional open-door Christmas training session this Monday at the Estadi de Montilivi, as reported by the Catalan club.

At the end of the session, the players and the coach, Míchel Sánchez, approached the stands to sign autographs and take photographs with fans of all ages, with Cristhian Stuani, Miguel Gutiérrez and Bryan Gil among the most acclaimed players among the fans. red and white

The day had started early in the morning with the opening of a Fan Zone

Training was the highlight of the morning, but the day had started first thing in the morning with the opening of a Fan Zone, with children’s games and workshops and the presence of the club’s mascots: the fly Sisa and Canya.

Girona will not play in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey because it was eliminated in the previous round at the hands of the Unión Deportiva Logroñés, from the second Federation, and has days to prepare for its first match of 2025, next weekend in Vitoria against Alavés.

Images from Girona’s open-door training session Girona FC