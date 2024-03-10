The dead in the Gaza Strip in short more than five months of war reach 31,045, while the wounded amount to 72,654according to the latest count from the Hamas-controlled enclave's Health Ministry.

“The Israeli occupation commits 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 85 martyrs and 130 injured during the last 24 hours,” said the ministerial statement on the victims of the last day.

The Ministry also estimates that more than 7,000 bodies of missing people are trapped under the rubble and accuses “the occupation forces” of preventing rescue teams from reaching them.

Palestinian medical sources report this Sunday the death of at least 15 people and dozens of injuries in a bombardment against tents of displaced people in Al Mawasi, in the west of the governorate of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip where the fighting . They have been more fierce for months.

Furthermore, the official Palestinian agency Wafa reports that 37 dead and 118 injured They arrived at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave, due to several Israeli attacks in the area, including artillery against family homes.

For its part, the Israeli Army claims to have killed 17 alleged combatants in different operations in the Khan Younis area, and 13 in the center of the enclave.

Wafa indicates that one person was also killed and three were injured in a bombing against a vehicle on an access road to Rafah, in the southern end of the enclave, where more than 1.4 million displaced people live and await the imminent ground offensive of the Israeli troops.

In the north of the Strip, medical sources from the Shifa hospital, cited by Wafa, report five dead and dozens of wounded in another attack by Israeli troops on a group of Gazans who were waiting for the arrival of a humanitarian convoy to distribute food in The Kuwait roundabout, in the Zaytun neighborhood, in the west of Gaza City.

The agency also reports an attack on a family home in Beit Lahia, north of the Strip, causing the death of several citizens, a number to be determined.

The Ministry of Health reported last night that the deaths due to malnutrition in the north of the enclave, where it is estimated that some 700,000 people are at risk of famine, There are now 25, most of them babies, but also an elderly man, a 20-year-old girl and a 15-year-old teenager.

