Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu | Photo: EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced this Tuesday (3) that more than 300,000 people have signed up to join the country’s Armed Forces this year. Despite the number, Shoigu stated that Russia has no plans to mobilize new individuals for the country’s military activities.

“There are no plans for additional mobilization,” Shoigu told senior generals in a television broadcast.

“The Armed Forces have the necessary number of military personnel to conduct the special military operation [a invasão à Ucrânia]”, he said.

According to information from the Reuters Agency, the Russians are increasing weapons production with the aim of strengthening their Armed Forces. The country has been preparing for a protracted war in Ukraine, where the front lines have barely moved in the past 12 months.

Shoigu, a strong ally of President Vladimir Putin, praised the “patriotism” of those who volunteered.

“Since the beginning of the year, more than 335 thousand people have entered military service under contract and voluntary training,” he said.

“In September alone, more than 50 thousand citizens signed contracts”, he added.

The numbers indicate significant progress by Russia in hiring new recruits and absorbing new fighters from the Wagner mercenary force into its “volunteer formations.”

In September last year, Putin ordered a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists, prompting thousands of young men to flee Russia to avoid being sent to fight on Ukrainian soil.

Putin has repeated that there is “no need to repeat the mobilization”, considered by some Russian officials as a “mistake”, as it motivated many to leave the country.