More than 300,000 Germans want to replay Euro 2024 quarterfinal with Spain

More than 300,000 German fans have signed an online petition to replay the quarter-final match of the 2024 European Championship, in which the German national team lost to Spain, reports Sky Sport Germany.

According to fans, the referee of the match, Anthony Taylor, made numerous erroneous decisions. In particular, in the 106th minute, he did not award a penalty when the German attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala hit the opponent’s defender Marc Cucurella in the hand with the ball.

Germany lost to Spain on July 5. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, and the Spanish scored the decisive goal at the end of the second overtime.

The Spanish will face the French team in the semi-finals. The match will take place on July 9.