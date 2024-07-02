Since gangs forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power and took over the capital Port-au-Prince earlier this year, more than 300,000 children have been displaced in Haiti, according to UNICEF. They live in makeshift shelters and lack access to food, health care, clean water and sanitation, and some are even forced to join gangs.
