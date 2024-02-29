At least 30,035 Palestinians have lost their lives since the Israeli Army launched its offensive against the Gaza Strip on October 7 following the lethal assault by the Hamas group. However, the Gaza Ministry of Health emphasizes that the majority of those killed in the enclave are civilians. In the last few hours, more than 70 residents of the besieged strip died in an attack while waiting for humanitarian aid, health officials said. Israel responded that it is not aware of that fact.

Deadly attacks in Gaza are increasing and The death toll now amounts to at least 30,035 people.The local Ministry of Health said this Thursday, February 29.

Besides, 70,457 have been injured in the offensive that Israel launched in Gaza by air, sea and land, since last October 7.

The escalation of the war began in response to the attack by the Hamas group, perpetrated that same day against southern Israel, where it killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped around 240, according to data from the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Gazan officials and human rights groups emphasize that the majority of those killed in Gaza are civilians, including thousands of children.

The total number of fatalities rose in the last hours after 70 people died while waiting for humanitarian aid near Gaza Cityin the north of the enclave.

The Health Ministry attributed the incident to Israeli fire and the authorities of that country responded that they were not aware of this incident..

News in development…

With Reuters and EFE