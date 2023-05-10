The war forced these people to leave their areas in the Darfur region, some of them on foot, and others on the back of animals or through primitive means of transportation.

More than 30,000 residents of the city of Tendelti in the Darfur region fled their homes to this place called Kovoron within the Chadian lands bordering Sudan.

The majority of those fleeing are women and children

The displaced carried what they could of their belongings and fled from Darfur without knowing where their final destination is, to settle in these arid lands in Chad after a arduous journey. Some of these displaced families traveled long distances on foot, and others on animals, carts and horses.

Hundreds of displaced families in Kofuron Valley, Asouqna Governorate, made simple tents made of tree branches and others made of cloth that do not have the most basic necessities of life.

The unit of this place includes about 15,000 displaced people, and the rest of the displaced from the Darfur region were distributed to 6 camps in Chad. Misery fills the place due to the lack of the necessary support of food, medicine, bedding and sanitation.

At the entrances of their new tents are children with innocent faces full of deprivation, their features full of deprivation, and shabby, torn clothes. They lie on the ground and bring water to their tents, which is sometimes available, while others wait their turn to get it.

Aid is absent from the displacement camps in Chad, and the displaced do not know what additional tragedies lie in store for them in the coming days, in addition to their ordeal in displacement.