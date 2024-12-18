One of the main reasons why cybercrime is on the rise is because it is increasingly easier for criminals to hide and disguise their deceptions, scams and scams behind apps, services or websites that seem official and safe, but are not. are.

When we talk about cybersecurity, one of the basic rules when it comes to downloading apps to avoid dangers is always doing it from official and reliable sources. This means that it is advisable to download the apps from official application stores such as Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or from the app’s official website.

However, although this is recommended practice, It does not mean that you are exempt from all danger when doing thisand the latest example of this has just been discovered by Germany’s Federal Information Security Office (BSI), who have detected more than 30,000 devices Android IoT, including mobiles, tablets, digital frames and media players infected with malware.

The worst thing of all is that users have not had to do anything wrong to become infected with this virus, because as they have discovered It comes installed from the factory. This malware is called BadBox and is considered an “all-terrain” virus because of all the (bad) things it can do, from stealing authentication codes to taking full control of your device to do all kinds of illegal things with it without you realizing it.

At the same time, BadBox is also capable of rcarry out advertising fraud by simulating clicks on ads. The worst of all is that since it comes pre-installed on the devices you cannot delete the infected app or the code that you have deletedand as the BSI explains, for now the first and only thing you have to do is to disconnect the device from the Internet, to stop the flow of data.

Although it is true that The most efficient solution is to turn off or throw away the device, because there is nothing that can be done to remove this malware. While it is true that the threat has only been detected in Germany for now, it could well be present in other countries, so be attentive to the communications from your internet provider and if you detect strange things on your device, be on alert.