February 7, 2023 00:43

More than 3,000 people were killed in southeastern Turkey and in neighboring Syria, as a result of a violent 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed a few hours later by another 7.5-magnitude earthquake that was felt in Greenland and Denmark, while cold weather and darkness hamper rescue operations. In Turkey, the non-final death toll rose Monday evening to 2,316, according to the Turkish Disaster Management Authority. Across Syria, the death toll has reached about 1,300, according to the Ministry of Health and relief teams. The toll continues to rise, as many people are still under the rubble. Also, the rain, snow, and low temperatures with the onset of darkness on Monday evening make it difficult for the rescuers and the situation of the people displaced by the earthquake. Under these circumstances, the World Health Organization expected the final outcome to be much greater than the announced non-final numbers. “There is an ongoing possibility of additional collapses and we often see numbers eight times higher than the initial figures,” Catherine Smallwood, director of emergencies at the WHO’s European office, told AFP. The first earthquake occurred at 4:17 (01:17 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey. Its epicenter was in the Pazardik region in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş (southeast), 60 kilometers from the Syrian border. Dozens of aftershocks followed, before a new 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck at 10:24 GMT in southeastern Turkey, four kilometers from the city of Ikinosu.

Source: agencies