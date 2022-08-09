Ukraine announced Tuesday that it has evacuated at least 3,000 people from the eastern Donetsk region since it began mandatory evacuations ahead of the harsh winter months.
“In the last six days, more than 3,000 citizens, including about 600 children and 1,400 women, have been evacuated. Mandatory evacuations continue,” said Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kirilo Tymoshenko.
Kyiv noted that it began mandatory evacuations last week from the Donetsk region in the east of the country, which is now a target for Russian forces, because the government does not see that it will be able to provide this region with the necessary heating in the winter months.
Tymoshenko noted that about 1.3 million people have been evacuated from Donetsk since the start of the Russian offensive on Ukraine on February 24, an area that has been partly controlled by pro-Moscow separatist forces since 2014.
“There are 350,000 people on the territory of the region, including 50,000 children,” he added.
Many Ukrainians in the eastern Donbass region, which includes Donetsk and Lugansk, were reluctant to leave, due to a lack of resources to start a new life or nowhere else to go.
