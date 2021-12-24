EP Friday 24 December 2021, 11:14



The mobile points of vaccination against the coronavirus of the Ministry of Health administered throughout this Thursday 3,039 first doses against COVID in the mobile points installed in 26 municipalities of the Region of Murcia. Likewise, 17,203 antigen tests were carried out, which allowed the diagnosis of 489 positives for coronavirus.

By municipalities, in Águilas 487 tests were carried out, of which 10 were positive, with 102 vaccinated; in Alcantarilla, 1,060 tests, of which 37 were positive and 98 vaccinated; in Alhama de Murcia, 650 tests, 19 of them positive and 66 vaccinated; in Archena, 463 tests, with 18 positives and 255 vaccinated; in Caravaca de la Cruz, 587 tests, of which 14 were positive and 10 vaccinated.

In Cartagena, 910 tests were carried out, 28 positive and 615 vaccinated; in Cehegín, 554 tests, of which 8 were positive and 15 vaccinated; in Cieza, 534 tests, 18 positive and 80 vaccinated; in Jumilla, 562 tests, with 25 positives and 110 vaccinated; in Las Torres de Cotillas, 630 tests, 17 positive and 130 vaccinated; in Lorca, 824 tests, 36 of them positive and 102 vaccinated; in Mazarrón, 508 tests, of which 15 were positive and 60 vaccinated; in Molina de Segura, 652 tests, with 20 positives and 95 vaccinated.

672 tests were carried out in Mula, 16 of them positive and 57 vaccinated; in Murcia, 1,390 tests, 47 positive and 267 vaccinated; in Puerto Lumbreras, 645 tests, with 13 positive and 4 vaccinated; in San Javier, 721 tests, with 20 positive and 125 vaccinated; in Torre Pacheco, 660 tests, with 13 positives and 70 vaccinated; in Totana, 770 tests, with 16 positive and 77 vaccinated; in Yecla, 620 tests, of which 18 were positive and 37 vaccinated; in Abanilla, 562 tests, 11 positive and 22 vaccinated; in Abarán, 481 tests, 6 positive and 37 vaccinated; in Bullas, 786 tests, 18 positive and 15 vaccinated; in Fortuna, 259 tests, 6 positive and 350 vaccinated; in Santomera, 541 tests, with 17 positive and 85 vaccinated; and in San Pedro del Pinatar, 693 tests, 23 positive and 155 vaccinated.

On December 30, the mobile points will be installed again in the same municipalities (except Santomera, San Pedro del Pinatar, Fortuna, Abanilla, Abarán and Bullas) and in six other towns: Calasparra, Moratalla, Beniel, La Unión, Los Alcázares and Fuente Álamo, in the afternoon.