Continuation of corona virus (COVID-19) infection continues in the capital Delhi. However, now its rate of growth is slightly lower than before.

After receiving more than 3,000 new corona patients in Delhi on Tuesday, the total number of infected here has crossed 3.15 lakh. At the same time, the total number of dead has also increased to more than 5800.

According to the Health Bulletin released by the Health Department of the Delhi Government on Tuesday, where 3,036 new patients of Corona have been found in the last 24 hours, 45 people have also lost their lives. The Health Department said that the total number of infected in Delhi has been 3,14,224. Today, 2036 patients in Delhi fully recovered and went to their home.

11,023 RTPCR / CBNAAT / True Nat tests and 43,934 rapid antigen tests conducted today. 37,14,323 tests conducted so far: Government of Delhi https://t.co/fGO2JLRivw – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Today, active cases of Corona virus infection have come down to 21,490 in the capital. At the same time, a total of 2,86,880 patients have completely recovered by beating the epidemic. With this, the death toll has so far reached 5,854.

According to the Delhi Health Department, today a total of 54,957 tests have been done in Delhi. Of these, 11,023 RTPR / CBNAAT / TRUNAT tests and 43,934 rapid antigen tests were performed. A total of 37,14,323 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far and 1,95,490 tests have been done per 10 lakh people. With this, the number of Kovid-19 containment zones in the capital has also increased to 2747.