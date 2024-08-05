Protests began in July after a revolt over quotas for public employment, but have turned into an anti-government movement

At least 300 people have died in protests against the government of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the tally was released by the news agency AFP (Agence France-Presse), based on reports from the police, authorities and doctors in hospitals. According to the publication, there were 94 deaths on Sunday alone (4.Aug.2024).

The protests began in July after a revolt against quotas for public sector jobs. The demonstrations – the biggest since Hasina was re-elected to a fourth term after 15 years in power – have morphed into an anti-government movement.

Protesters are calling for the prime minister to resign. Human rights groups argue that the government is misusing state institutions to stay in power and eliminate opposition.

Internet access in the country was largely restricted this Monday (5th August), according to the AFP. The NetBlocks monitoring site he spoke in “almost total national blackout”.

See images of the protests:

