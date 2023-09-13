More than 300 million boys and girls around the world live in a situation of extreme povertyaccording to a new report from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) together with the World Bank.

The data shows that, although the number of minors subsisting on less than $2.15 a day decreased between 2013 and 2022, the effects of the pandemic on the economy have paused this progress.

Specifically, according to the analysis, Some 30 million boys and girls have escaped extreme poverty during the last three years if it had not been for the disruptions of covid-19.

By region, the most affected is sub-Saharan Africa. Not only does 40% of children live in extreme poverty, but the region increasingly accounts for a larger share of the global child poverty rate, driven by rapid population growth, environmental disasters and the effects of pandemic.

In fact, yesOnly sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa and the Middle East have seen their levels of extreme child poverty rise in recent years.

The data comes just days before the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York, where leaders from around the world will evaluate global progress on the sustainable development goals adopted in 2015.

According to Unicef ​​and the World Bank, The goal of eliminating extreme child poverty by 2030 will not be met if the current course is maintained.

Another of the report’s findings is that children make up 50% of the population living in extreme poverty, despite the fact that they are only a third of the world’s population.

The figures are especially worrying in countries in conflict, in rural regions or in homes where the heads of the family have not had access to education.

In this type of situation, Minors do not have access to food, hygiene or health care. Unicef ​​remembers that investing in financial aid for fathers and mothers is an effective measure to reduce child poverty.

The organization also called to invest in the little ones, ensuring that public aid programs reach families with young children, since it has been shown that investing early in childhood is one of the most effective ways to eliminate poverty. generational.

