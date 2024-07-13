Sonora.- Staff of the National Guard (GN) He made the assurance of more than 300 kilograms of white powder with characteristics of cocainein it municipality of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

This happened on Thursday July 11, in compliance with the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity policy of the federal government and with intelligence work.

A bulletin details that as a result of inter-institutional coordination to strengthen the rule of law in the country and detect Criminal organizations who use communication routes to traffic illicit substances, the National Guard personnel established at the Strategic Military Security Post “Cucapah”, located in the aforementioned municipality, channeled a tractor-trailer that came from Sinaloa bound for Tijuana, Baja California, to the inspection area.

“With the help of X-rays, they located approximately 321 kg of possible cocaine inside the fuel tanks.”

Given the flagrant crime, the driver was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the state, along with the possible drugs, to continue the corresponding investigations to determine his legal status, as well as confirm the type and quantity of drugs.

With these actions, the National Guard reaffirms its commitment to safeguard the well-being of its citizens, contributing with the Government of Mexico to guarantee the peace and security of the population.