Spring cleaning of the city continues in Omsk. Utilities removed 308 KamAZ trucks or about 4 thousand tons of dust and soil from the dash areas in the city. The collected garbage was taken to the landfill.

Employees of the road management and improvement department carry out work with the help of special equipment, special vacuum cleaners, and also manually.

As writes IA “OMSKREGION”, the transition to summer maintenance of the road network officially started in Omsk on April 15. However, road services began work a few days earlier due to warm weather.

The road workers remove excess sand from the dashboard areas, cut the soil in places where the shoulders are overstated. In addition, wet cleaning of territories is carried out in the city: workers wash the roadway, curbs, pedestrian fences, bus stops, trash cans, benches, road signs.