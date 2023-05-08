More than 300 residential buildings and 3,900 buildings burned down in the Kurgan region due to the transition of forest fires to settlements. On May 8, reports TASS with a link to a source in emergency services.

At the same time, it is specified that thanks to the promptly taken measures, firefighters managed to prevent an even greater scale of the disaster.

“Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to more than 1,000 residential buildings, where about 129,000 people live,” the source said.

In total, 60 wildfires have been recorded in the Kurgan region in recent days, of which 13 are large. The total area of ​​fires reached 11 thousand hectares.

Earlier that day, it was reported that six people died and 14 were injured during fires in the Kurgan region. The victims were hospitalized in medical institutions mainly with burn injuries.

To date, most of the wildfires have been localized in the region. 1,290 people and 332 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Kurenkov and the governor of the Kurgan region Vadim Shumkov flew over the most affected areas. Natural fires in four settlements destroyed 42 buildings. A state of emergency has been introduced on the territory of the region.

On the fact of the death of the inhabitants of the region, a criminal case was opened in the department of the Investigative Committee for the region under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”).