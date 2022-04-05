The war between Russia and Ukraine has triggered the death of dozens of civilians. This time, those affected were the animals. A report emerged on social networks in which images of more than 300 dead dogs were spread in the Ukrainian city of Borodynka because of the war.

An organization specialized in protecting the rights of animals called ‘UAnimals’ reported publicly that the 485 dogs had to remain locked in cages at a shelter from late February to early April.

The volunteers working at the foundation were unable to access the shelter due to the presence of Russian soldiers, so the animals had no food or water for the entire time.

When the soldiers withdrew from Borodynka, the volunteers went to the shelter to feed the animals and see what condition they were in, but it was already too late for many of them.

The workers managed to access the place on April 1 and found themselves with a bleak panorama: sOnly 150 dogs of the 485 dogs that remained there were alive.

🇺🇦👏 We are pleased to report that we have already donated €2,300 to UAnimals, an organization that is rescuing animals in Ukraine. 💙 This sum of money would not have been possible without your donations, which we have delivered in full.https://t.co/aGzG88iKv4 pic.twitter.com/Ul9jRnaR59 — AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) April 5, 2022

As reported by ‘UAnimals’, 27 animals that survived were in delicate health conditions, so they had to be transferred to care centers to receive medical treatment immediately.

As for the other dogs, volunteers and other citizens provided them with food and water, but the foundation needs help with donations in order to contain this situation.

Additionally, UAnimals has offered a reward of 50 thousand hryvnias (more than 6 million pesos) for people who decide and wish to take care of the animals that were left alive and remain in the shelter.

Famous Ukrainians make the complaint and ask for help

In order to contribute to the cause, Ukrainian public figures have spread the strong images of the foundation’s dogs.

One of them was Oleksandra Matviichuk, director of the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, who recorded a video on her Twitter account and tearfully explained the situation, showing the carcasses of animals,

“I have no words. The Russians have also killed dozens of dogs in the kyiv region. Why?”, reads the publication.

Additionally, the secretary of the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko, released a clip on Telegram in which the dogs from the shelter in Borodynka appear barking in desperation next to the lifeless bodies of the other animals.

The strong images have reached several charities around the worldwhich have contributed donations towards the expenses of the surviving dogs.

Genocide in Ukraine

A few days ago, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenzky publicly accused Russia of genocide, after having highlighted the devastating conditions in which kyiv and other cities in the country find themselves.

Strong images of dozens of corpses lying in the streets, many of them tied hand and foot, have been spread on social networks.

The Ukrainian government publicly stated that approximately 300 Ukrainian civilians have been found dead in these conditions..

The Ukrainian army has kept a daily report of the murders that are taking place in the country, cataloging the actions of the Russian military as torture.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, a city in Ukraine. See also Russia and Ukraine agreed on the format of humanitarian corridors

However, the Russian government has denied that its military is responsible for the deaths in Ukraine.

