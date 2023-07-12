The journalist, lawyer and politician Nicolás Sartorius, imprisoned during the Franco dictatorship, has presented this Wednesday the manifesto To the polls the citizens and the citizens!, signed by more than 300 personalities from the world of culture, from the main unions and socialist veterans, in which they call for a progressive vote before the “decisive elections” on July 23. Among the signatories are musicians such as Joan Manuel Serrat or Rozalén; writers like Javier Cercas, Luis Landero and Rosa Montero; filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar, Chus Gutiérrez and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón; actors and actresses like the brothers Carlos and Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and José Sacristán; university professors and historians such as José Álvarez Junco; politicians like Joaquín Almunia, and union leaders Unai Sordo (Workers Commissions) and Pepe Álvarez (UGT).

Sartorius has moderated the presentation of the manifesto at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. “This 23-J is a particularly decisive day because social and cultural advances and rights are at stake that it was difficult to imagine being called into question a few months ago,” he said.

The manifesto, of five paragraphs and dated June 28, does not expressly ask for the vote for any political party, although it stresses that it would be “unfair and myopic” not to recognize the “very favorable result” in “social advances, growth and the employment stability” of the legislature that is now ending, in which the PSOE and United We Can have governed in coalition. “In the face of the immediate electoral future, the dilemma is quite clear,” the text states. “Either continue consolidating and advancing in the social and democratic rule of law that our Constitution defines (…) or go backwards with regressive policies.” Among these policies he cites the identity confrontation between Spaniards or repealing laws such as the labor reform or the Democratic Memory. The document also describes as “disturbing” the agreements that are taking place in various autonomous communities, referring to the pacts between Vox and PP, “due to the steps backwards that can occur in the essential fields of education and culture.”

Sartorius was accompanied this Wednesday by nine representatives from the world of culture and the main unions, including the general secretaries of the UGT and CC OO. During the event, he underlined how familiar the far-right dilemmas of having to “choose between Spain and sanchismo” seemed to him, something he already heard during the Franco regime. “Then it was said that you had to choose between Spain and the anti-Spain,” he recalled. The fear of what Sartorius has called the “straight”, which has canceled both classic plays by Virginia Woolf or Lope de Vega, as well as the children’s film lightyearfor a kiss between two female characters, has been shared by the other participants in the act.

The poet and director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, during the act of reading the manifesto of the world of culture in favor of the progressive vote. Moeh Atitar

The writer Lara Moreno has emphasized the need to prevent this censorship from spreading to the entire national territory. “I was born in 1978. I have been writing since I was little and it never occurred to me that someone could censor something I wrote. Censoring culture is the symbol of a mortally wounded society, since it is an essential tool for memory, empathy, justice and freedom. We have to make a revolution now that there is so much danger. You have to go out and vote ”, she declared.

The leader of the CC OO, Unai Sordo, and the leader of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, have also asked for the progressive vote. While Sordo emphasized the effectiveness of the economic and labor policies of the coalition government of PSOE and Unidas Podemos, Álvarez has warned of the normalization of this right-wing ideology. “After these municipal and regional elections, a very serious event has occurred: the ultra-right has been normalized, putting it in local and regional governments. But that ideology cannot be equated to any other because it denies freedom and uses democracy to end democracy. These are very important elections to consolidate all the rights obtained up to now”, the UGT trade unionist explained.

The political scientist Alan Barroso has denounced Vox’s attempts to call on the youth vote by presenting it as something groundbreaking, alluding to to a video that Abascal’s formation published on their social networks: “They are trying to convey that voting for them is a rebellious act, that racism is rebellious, that machismo and homophobia are rebellious. It is as absurd as saying that a person who wants to reintroduce slavery or take away the vote for women is a rebel. This is going backwards. It’s cowardice. What is rebellious is not doing what you always do”. Sitting next to Barroso, the philosopher Nerea Blanco -who attended the event with a cloth bag that read “Hold me until Vox becomes a dictionary again”- invoked the words of María Zambrano in a speech in defense of values democrats who were born in Ancient Greece.

The presenter and comedian Bob Pop has taken advantage of his delay to make a claim very much in line with the manifesto. “I am late because of liberal policies that do not protect taxi drivers from Uber or Cabify. Taxis are the only ones that are required to be adapted for people who, like me, are in a wheelchair. There are fewer and fewer taxis and, therefore, it takes us more and more to get one on time ”, he explained, before asking, like all his colleagues, that the progressive public go to vote to avoid going backwards. “In short: less rights and more rights”, concluded in his speech Nicolás Sartorius.

From left to right, Nerea Pérez de las Heras, Nicolás Sartorius and Lucía Ortiz de Zárate, at the presentation of the manifesto ‘Citizens to the polls!’, at the Círculo de Bellas Artes, this Tuesday. Moeh Atitar

Like Sartorius, the text ends with a call to go to the polls “from the firm conviction that this is not the time for setbacks and regressions”, but to “advance towards higher levels of well-being, freedom, equality, solidarity fraternity”, represented by the parties that have supported these policies of progress.

In addition to Almunia, other politicians who have already left the front line have also signed the manifesto, such as the former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena, the former president of the Generalitat José Montilla, the former IU deputy Cristina Almeida, the former socialist ministers Miguel Sebastián and José María Maravall, and other historical socialists such as Jaime Lissavetzky, former PSOE parliamentary spokesman Diego López Garrido and the historical civil rights militant Paca Sauquillo.

