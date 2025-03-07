Make the weekly purchase, stay in a bar to have a coffee or go to the pharmacy for something that relieves the last cataract of this winter. These are everyday customs in any city, but that acquire the “luxury” dimension if there is talk of a town of less than 1,000 neighbors. This was explained by Arancha Álvarez, mayor of Horcajuelo de la Sierra, a town located in the Sierra Norte de Madrid with just over 100 registered inhabitants, during The presentation of direct aid of up to 10,000 euros that the community has launched to contribute to the support of the commercial and hospitality fabric of the 44 smaller municipalities in the region and that is within the program ‘Vueños al Vida’ that was launched in 2024.

Álvarez, who is the youngest mayor of the community, has moved to the heart of the capital to praise A line of subsidies that has been provided this year with 700,000 euros and of which more than 300 freelancers and SMEs can benefit, according to the calculations carried out by the Ministry of Presidency, also in charge of the policies related to the local administration.

“Nothing can give more life to small peoples that those establishments that are at the service of their neighbors and all the people who visit them, “said Miguel Ángel García Martín. The counselor has reported that the aid can be requested since Friday, because the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid has published the regulatory bases of the call, which will remain open throughout the year.

People who have a business that are already open to the public or that those who are finalizing the opening may take advantage of aid. The maximum amount that they may receive will depend, precisely, on these circumstances: the subsidy will reach 10,000 euros if the establishments open five days a week and there is no other with the same activity and will be a maximum of 8,000 if they close three days a week or there is already competition. For the maintenance of businesses that already work the amount may not exceed 5,000.

According to the bases of the call, expenses such as The rent, the supplies of supplies, the maintenance of the facilities or the one of the web pages of the establishments, if they have it. Bars, restaurants, feeding stores, pharmacies, hairdressers, bookstores, workshops or skans are some of the businesses that can take advantage of these new subsidies that have greeted agencies such as the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid.

“The pharmacy is one of the most important points of these peoples because many of them have neither health or office and The health point of reference is the pharmacy“Rafael Areñas explained, third vice president of the Collegiate Organization, which has attended the presentation of aid, to which the 27 offices that are in Madrid villages with less than 1,000 neighbors can be hosted.” Any help to stay open these pharmacies is appreciated, “added the pharmacist, because he has reported that these offices are within what they call what they call” done already have some incentives of the Ministry of Health- because their profitability is not comparable to those located in larger municipalities, although their work is much more important.

Family photo in the Ministry of Presidency after the presentation of direct aid to the shops of small towns. Community of Madrid

The president of the Madrid employer of hospitality, José Antonio Aparicio, has also congratulated by the implementation of this mechanism, “Peoples alive are villages with bars, restaurants, coffee shops …”Aparicio said, who recalled that the establishments of this sector in small villages are a business, but also fulfill a social function for the very relevant community, since they are a meeting place and coexistence for the neighbors.

This is something that you know firsthand Jorge, who since May 2024 rules a bar in Berzosa del Lozoya (234 inhabitants). “It seems to me a great idea because these aids can help us take our businesses to another level,” explains the young man. Jorge is a Ukrainian citizen who arrived in Spain in January 2022, one month before the start of the Russian invasion of his country. “I only knew how to say two words: ‘Thank you’ and ‘Hello,” he says. Since then, he has struggled thoroughly to learn the Spanish language and recipes, since he cooks and has two waitresses that serve customers in a room where concerts are also offered, since Jorge is a professional musician.

“I would like to serve the people who live in the town and in others nearby and improve things with quality,” explains the young man, who longs for Berzosa del Lozoya to arrive more neighbors who undertake and improve services and infrastructure. Direct trade aids may be a catalyst for Jorge’s desire to be fulfilled.