A report from the Valencian Building Institute (IVE) estimates that there are 305 buildings and properties affected by damage that have to be totally or partially demolished. The Generalitat has carried out more than 9,500 inspections in 54 locations, in coordination and at the request of municipal architects.

This was detailed by the vice president and spokesperson for the Government, Susana Camarero, in the press conference after the plenary session of the Consell, when asked about the figures of properties that have to be demolished due to the consequences of the floods.

The Minister of Social Services and Housing has also indicated that in the first days after the disaster, the building inspection group was launched, coordinated by the IVE and which includes professional associations, architects, technical architects, municipal architects, firefighters and the Military Emergency Unit, which “have done and continue to do an exceptional job of building inspections.”

This work has made it possible to carry out more than 9,500 inspections in 54 affected municipalities“from the coordination and request of the municipal architects themselves, who are the ones who set our priorities.”









Of these inspections, 1,458 homes have been declared “uninhabitable” at the time of the inspection due to the circumstances in which they were found – it does not mean that “they cannot be inhabited again”, he specified -, and 516 home evictions took place. . In addition, 305 demolition needs were detected, which may be total or partial depending on the structure, and more than 200 shorings have been carried out.

“The inspections are carried out, obviously, with technicians and professionals and allow the neighbors to have that peace of mind of being able to return to their homes safely and calmly,” said Camarero, who has valued the work that the technicians and the professionals of that group.

Criticism of the Government

On the other hand, he has described as “incomprehensible” the “insensitivity” of the Government of Spain regarding these inspections. “We agreed when we began these inspections that they were carried out by the IVE with the coordinated group of technicians specialized in them and that the cost was going to be assumed by the Government of Spain,” he said, but he criticized that “without justification”, the Government from Spain is transferring it to the IVE because it has told them that it will pay for those in buildings where there is no insurance.

According to Camarero, “suddenly the Government of Spain has said: I am going to pay you for inspections of buildings where there is no insurance, but I am not going to pay for those that have insurance.” «What does this mean? That the inspections, one, those carried out, will be assumed by the Generalitat; two, that in those not carried out, The Government of Spain is telling the neighbors to deal with it“Let them wait for the Consortium to do the inspections, the expert reports and then with those inspections the neighbors will manage,” he reproached.

The Consell spokesperson has accused the Government of “leave the neighbors stranded at the expense of the slowness of the Consortium” and has charged against the “stinginess” of the central Executive by saying “I pay some yes and others no.”

For this reason, he has assured that the Generalitat will pay for “all inspections” that the Government of Spain does not undertake because “the safety of the neighbors comes before anything else.” «We are not going to shortchange ourselves what the Government is shortchanging us in the assessment of the safety of the buildings. “We are going to continue trusting in these inspections that are vital to provide that security,” he said, and stated that these assessments will reach “all the buildings that the municipal technicians mark for us.”

Rental aid

Regarding rental aid, he pointed out that they have taken out some for neighbors who either have to vacate their homes while they are being refurbished or who have to abandon them permanently because they have been lost. «We are working to find medium and long-term solutions for neighbors who need it. Among others, we have asked the Government of Spain, and we have done so in writing, 25 million that the Government allocated to SEPES for the purchase of homes,” he noted.

According to Camarero, “there are no homes in the affected municipalities that cover this money” and he asked why this amount is not dedicated to paying for industrial homes, which are quicker to locate in the places where they are required. “With those 25 million we could be talking about more than 200 homes almost immediately available to residents,” he stressed.