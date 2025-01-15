The discovery in the excavations of Sizewell C proves that the accession of Edward the Confessor to the throne was marked by uncertainty



01/15/2025



Updated at 1:15 p.m.





The discovery of a 11th century coin hoard on the site where the future Sizewell C nuclear plant will be built, has captured the attention of both experts and the general public in England. This discovery, made by the team of archaeologists from









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only