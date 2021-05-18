If we can talk about Japanese series that fell in love with more than one generation and gave a great boost to the Japanese animation industry (and scared your Catholic aunts because of the fact that the protagonist was a boy-girl), Ranma ½ is the clear example of this.

Not only did it have all the elements of an interesting story, but it also had a winning super formula for the series and cartoons of that time: a good story, good characters and a worthy development for each one and, of course, accompanied rivalries. Of the fights that everyone expected.

Ranma ½ of the mangaka Rumiko Takahashi is one of the best known stories worldwide, we could even say that together with Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya and other classics like Sakura Card Captor they are valuable pillars of anime and manga, and now, 30 years after its premiere, this work continues to give something to talk about.

Ranma’s great achievement ½

You will probably wonder why Ranma is a trend, and it is not for less, it is not like they are going to launch a reboot or something like that, rather, the issue comes out due to its longevity, because according to an updated report from the portal of japanese news Yahoo! News Japan, Rumiko Takahashi’s work currently has 55 million copies in circulation.

It is worth highlighting the fact that the sleeve was first published in 1987 in the magazine Shonen sunday, and due to its great popularity, an animated series would be released later.

How many chapters does Ranma ½ have?

As far as the volumes of the manga are concerned (which are described in the news of Yahoo! News Japan), there are a total of 38 printed volumes, so if one day you want to increase your collection, we consider it to be a relatively short series of complete, in addition to the fact that in our country this manga is licensed under the Panini Manga seal, so you can find it both in magazine stands and in its famous Panini Points (Panini points, then), specialized and more complete stores.

On the other hand, the animation of Ranma ½ is made up of 161 episodes, 13 original animations (OVAS) and three films. Do you already realize why we talk so much about him?

What is this manga about?

The story basically tells of Ranma’s unfortunate accident in a mysterious hot spring, which has cursed him with something quite peculiar: every time he touches the cold water, he will transform into a woman, however, when he has contact with the hot water he will return to his form. original (male).

Ranma must learn to live with this problem and find out how he can reverse the effect of the mysterious cursed waters.

What do you think of this news? We know that the faithful followers of Ranma Saotome they are happy that a work with so many years can reach more people, and even generate interest from a news story like it is.

