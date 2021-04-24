More than 30 thousand participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) will receive a payment of 10 thousand rubles by May 9. This is reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the data of the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).

According to the FIU, 33.2 thousand veterans living in Russia and the Baltic States will be able to receive these payments. It is noted that these funds will come to participants and disabled people of the Second World War along with a pension. Payments to veterans are transferred in accordance with the decree of the President of Russia “On the annual cash payment to certain categories of citizens for Victory Day.”

Previously, Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova listed the conditions for receiving an increased pension. According to her, those who postponed the registration of a pension after the onset of the official retirement age have the right to increased payments. In addition, citizens over 80 years old, disabled persons of the first group, persons who have received government awards, Olympic champions, honored artists, participants in the Great Patriotic War and labor veterans can receive a double fixed part of the pension.