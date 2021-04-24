By Victory Day, more than 33 thousand participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War will receive annual payments in the amount of 10 thousand rubles. This was reported on Saturday, April 24, “Russian newspaper», With reference to the information of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation (PFR).

It is noted that 33.2 thousand Russian citizens who took a direct part in the Second World War and are currently living in the territory of the Russian Federation and the Baltic States will be able to receive these payments this year.

The FIU explained that the veterans will receive payments at the same time as their pension. These funds are transferred in accordance with the decree of the President of Russia of 2019 “On the annual cash payment to certain categories of citizens for Victory Day.”

The holding Russian Railways (RZD) has restored free travel on long-distance trains for veterans of the Great Patriotic War since April 23. Participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War with one accompanying person can travel free of charge by rail at any time without limiting the number of trips.

The condition applies to travel in wagons of all service classes of all long-distance trains of the holding company running in domestic traffic, in particular the Sapsan train.

There will be no fees for travel documents and services, which also include bedding and meals.