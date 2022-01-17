Over the past 24 hours, 30,726 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia – this is the maximum since December 10, 2021. Thus, the total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,834,260. This was reported on site infection control headquarters on Monday, January 17.

A day earlier, 29,230 infections were recorded in the country.

Most new cases were detected in Moscow (7529), St. Petersburg (4132) and the Moscow region (3388). Least of all – in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3 cases), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (7 cases) and in the Republic of Kalmykia (20 cases).

670 patients with COVID-19 died per day, a total of 321,990 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily recovery rate was 19,756, and the total was 9,878,371.

According to the operational headquarters on January 14, the level of herd immunity in the country was 63.7 percent. 80,184,717 Russians were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine, 76,520,849 with the second.