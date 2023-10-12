Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 13:04

More than 30 thousand faithful attended the solemn mass at the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida this Thursday, 12th, the day of the Patron Saint of Brazil, in Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo. The celebration, which began at 9 am, was presided over by the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes.

He highlighted, in his homily, the large number of pilgrims who reach the city on foot. “Dutra became a catechesis of faith, a moment of spiritual retreat, because people come bringing their pain and come back healed, they come back happy, giving us this example of faith.”

The challenge of traveling dozens and hundreds of kilometers to Aparecida impresses even those who are used to so much devotion. “I am evangelized by these people who have the courage, which I do not have, to come on foot”, commented the archbishop after the celebration.

The position of the Catholic Church, against abortion, was cited in the special mass, “yes to life, no to abortion, yes to life, no to deforestation”.

In the reserved area, there were the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, and secretaries. Everyone took communion and left the space before the end of the ceremony.

The country’s main religious destination this October 12th, the Aparecida sanctuary is expected to receive around 110 thousand people this Thursday alone.

Difficulty accessing the giant sculpture

This year’s main novelty, a giant sculpture of the saint, did not attract the same number of faithful due to the difficulty of access.

The image, inaugurated on the 7th and which is 50 meters high (larger than Christ the Redeemer, in Rio), can be seen from afar by pilgrims passing along the Presidente Dutra highway and is accessible via a parallel road.

Anyone who wants to see the work of artist Gilmar Pinna up close, however, needs to extend the route into a few kilometers of steep climbs, which can be done on foot, by car or bicycle.

At dawn, there were no believers in the place – only security guards guarded the space, which also houses an exhibition of metal sculptures of biblical scenes.

Pilgrims go to the sanctuary on foot to ask or give thanks

There are those who arrive on foot in search of miracles or to thank requests that have been made. Mariovaldo França, who came from the neighboring city of Guaratinguetá, was emotional on the steps, sitting and hugging the image of the saint.

He came to Aparecida asking for the miracle of his son seeing again – the surgery will take place in the next few months.

Anastácio Mendes Prates, 66 years old, came from Mato Grosso do Sul to thank him for his freedom. “I was arrested and judged innocent. Ever since I got out of jail, I’ve been coming here,” he said, as he attended mass holding an image of the saint, the same one that has followed him since his first visit to the sanctuary, in 2011.