Tomorrow Friday will begin Fourth event of the International Barcelona Winter Series of J70which will run until Sunday. With a program of ten tests and a maximum of four sleeves per day, the regatta promises intense action in the water, with the participation of a International fleet of more than 30 teams. The competition, organized by the Royal Yacht Club of Barcelona (RCNB), will have representatives from 12 countries, including Germany, France, Hungary, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ukraine, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Netherlands and Spain.

The Barcelona Winter Series of J70 consist of five monthly events from November to March, when they will culminate with the Barcelona Spring Series. The regatta maintains a accumulated general classification, in addition to a specific ranking for each event.

The winner of the third act, played in January, was the HSN Sailing Team, patroneted by Javier Padrón, with Luis Martínez Doreste as a tactic, Ricardo Terrades al Trimming and Adolfo López in the bow. Secondly, Hangten, with Món Cañellas, Jorge Martínez, Alberto Guillén and Manuel Carrión, while the podium was completed by the news of Luis Martín Cabiedes, with Alberto Padrón, Jon Larrazábal, Paula Cristina García and Luis Bugallo.

After 20 disputed sleeves and a discard, The provisional general classification is led by Hangtenfollowed by the HSN Sailing Team, which managed to climb positions after his last victory. In third position is Bodegas Can Marlés, of CN Vilanova, surpassing Serioususfun, by Tony Hayward, and the Danish Lady in Red, patroneted by the 2007 Copa América Veterano, Sten Mohr.









This fourth event will be attended by high -level teams that on previous occasions could not competelike El Tenaz, by Pablo Garriga, current champion of Spain, and the news, by Luis M. Cabiedes. In addition, the fleet adds the Young Mallorcan Rings María Bover, who will patrone the Balearia. From northern Europe, the Danish Nordic Shipping, by Frederick Hvalsoe, and the German Diva, of Kai-Uwe Hollweg, will also be on the starting line. Regular teams such as HSN Sailing Team, Hangten, Bodegas Can Marlés, Cobra, Kessler Correa, Gunter and Active Sailing will complete a top -level fleet.

The J70 has established itself as one of the most competitive monotype classes nationally and internationally. Thanks to strict controls of identical measurements and ships, the skill of the equipment makes the difference in each regatta. The growing participation in the Barcelona Winter Series and in the Sailway Series de Vigo demonstrates the excellent health of this class, which will continue to grow with the organization of the European European Championship in 2027 in Barcelona.

For this weekend, an ideal climate for navigation is expected, with southern winds, the characteristic Garbí, which will blow up to 14 knots. With clear skies and pleasant temperatures, the competition promises to be exciting for both regatists and fans.

The Barcelona Winter Series are organized by the Royal Yacht Club of Barcelona, ​​with the sponsorship of Engel & Völkers and Renting Ribs, and the collaboration of Estrella Damm, Veri, Diputación de Barcelona and J70.