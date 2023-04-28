In eastern Burkina Faso, 33 soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack believed to have been carried out by jihadists. This has been reported by the Burkinabe army.

“The military detachment of Ougarou was confronted with a large and complex attack on Thursday morning,” the army statement said. 33 soldiers were killed and twelve soldiers were also injured. According to the Burkinese army, “at least forty terrorists” could also be “neutralized”.

Security sources also report that soldiers are still missing.

Poverty-poor Burkina Faso has been in a spiral of jihadist violence since 2015 after a jihadist uprising that spread from neighboring Mali. The country has been fighting for years between jihadists and the government. The violence has led to an unstable political climate: two coups took place last year.

Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in September last year, violence against populations adhering to Islam and suspected of sympathizing with jihadism has increased, human rights groups say. To combat jihadism, the government is calling on tens of thousands of volunteers to form militias. They are often accused of violating human rights. According to NGOs, the violence has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, both military and civilian, in seven years.





