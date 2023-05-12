Oops, that’s not necessarily the news you want to hear in the same year that a caravan and motorhome record was broken. This year, the Netherlands has more than 600,000 caravans and motorhomes for the first time. And now it appears that a third of all caravans are dangerous. In a sample of the Bovag shows that 30.3 percent of the caravans drive with broken parts.

The number of caravans in the Netherlands is now around 400,000. This means that more than 120,000 caravans in our country are unsafe. The only advantage for your road safety is that many ruts leave across the border. The majority of the rejected caravans have an unsafe braking system (60%) or defects in the gas installation (15%).

In our country there is no mandatory inspection for caravans, but you can go to the Bovag for a service. More than 30 percent of all people who voluntarily had maintenance carried out were told that the caravan was not in order. Incidentally, these caravans are allowed to leave the garage without repairs.

Actually many more dangerous caravans?

The people who have maintenance carried out on their own initiative are therefore already the people who take care of their caravan. De Bovag thinks there are many more caravans with defects: ‘With that in mind, the conclusion is justified that, considered across the entire fleet of caravans, the need for repair and maintenance is probably much higher.’

Maintenance for the caravan every two years

Bovag advises to check gas hoses and tires for cracks and date at the start of the season, and also to have the caravan checked by a professional at least once every two years. But don’t get stuck behind a caravan on the highway, so.