“31 traditional miners were killed in the collapse of a mine in Umm Draisayeh area in West Kordofan state, one person survived, while eight are still missing “.

For more than a decade, traditional mines have spread to extract gold in various regions of Sudan, where the people, with the help of workers, dig the ground and break stones to extract gold ore.

Government agencies estimate the number of people working in these traditional mines at about two million people, who produce about 80 percent of the country’s production, which amounts to about 80 tons annually.

An official in the company confirmed that the accident was not the first in this mine, as four people died in it last January.

“The authorities at that time closed the mine and placed a guard on it, but the guard was withdrawn two months ago,” he added.

Sudan suffers from a severe economic crisis and an annual inflation rate of more than 300 percent.

The country lacks infrastructure and is struggling to tap into millions of hectares of arable land after losing oil revenues following the secession of South Sudan.